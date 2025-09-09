Next Article
Apple announces iPadOS 26 with Mac-like windowing system
Apple has set September 15, 2025, as the launch date for iPadOS 26, announced during their big iPhone 17 event.
The highlight? A brand-new windowing system that lets you move and resize apps on your iPad, bringing it closer to the Mac experience.
Other notable features in iPadOS 26
iPadOS 26 brings a fresh Liquid Glass look with transparent effects across apps.
File management gets easier thanks to an improved Files app for quick access to device and iCloud storage.
There's also a Preview app for viewing and marking up PDFs, plus a Phone app with AI-powered Live Translation to help conversations flow smoothly.