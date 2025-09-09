Apple's iPhone 17 debuts with ProMotion display, A19 chip

Apple has just introduced its latest smartphone, the iPhone 17. The new device comes with a range of improvements over its predecessor, including a bigger display, upgraded cameras, and the latest A19 processor. The iPhone 17 also supports Apple Intelligence - an artificial intelligence suite developed by Apple itself. It will be available for sale starting September 19 in five different colors: Black, White, Mist Blue, Sage, and Lavender. Prices start at ₹82,900 for a base storage of 256GB.

Design upgrades The handset features a 6.3-inch screen The iPhone 17 retains a familiar design but comes with a bigger 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It marks the introduction of ProMotion high-refresh rate technology into the standard model, gets upgraded Ceramic Shield 2 protection, and is IP68-rated for dust and water resistance. Apple has also added always-on display support to the device, allowing the lock screen to remain visible in a subtle, dimmed state without consuming too much battery life.

Performance boost It comes with on-device AI capabilities The iPhone 17 is powered by the new A19 chip, which is designed for efficiency while still supporting Apple Intelligence features. The device also comes with on-device AI capabilities such as advanced writing tools and a smarter Siri. These improvements are part of Apple's effort to integrate artificial intelligence into its ecosystem more seamlessly.