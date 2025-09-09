Apple's iPhone 17 debuts with ProMotion display, A19 chip
What's the story
Apple has just introduced its latest smartphone, the iPhone 17. The new device comes with a range of improvements over its predecessor, including a bigger display, upgraded cameras, and the latest A19 processor. The iPhone 17 also supports Apple Intelligence - an artificial intelligence suite developed by Apple itself. It will be available for sale starting September 19 in five different colors: Black, White, Mist Blue, Sage, and Lavender. Prices start at ₹82,900 for a base storage of 256GB.
Design upgrades
The handset features a 6.3-inch screen
The iPhone 17 retains a familiar design but comes with a bigger 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It marks the introduction of ProMotion high-refresh rate technology into the standard model, gets upgraded Ceramic Shield 2 protection, and is IP68-rated for dust and water resistance. Apple has also added always-on display support to the device, allowing the lock screen to remain visible in a subtle, dimmed state without consuming too much battery life.
Performance boost
It comes with on-device AI capabilities
The iPhone 17 is powered by the new A19 chip, which is designed for efficiency while still supporting Apple Intelligence features. The device also comes with on-device AI capabilities such as advanced writing tools and a smarter Siri. These improvements are part of Apple's effort to integrate artificial intelligence into its ecosystem more seamlessly.
Camera enhancements
It offers an improved dual-lens rear camera system
The dual-lens rear camera system on the iPhone 17 has also been upgraded. It now features a 48MP Fusion main camera and another 48MP ultra-wide lens, with improved Night Mode and smarter AI-assisted photo editing capabilities. On the front, you get a new 18MP Centre Stage selfie camera. Apple claims that users can expect about an hour longer usage compared to the iPhone 16, and that 20 minutes of charging can charge the iPhone 17 up to 50%.