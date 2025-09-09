Next Article
iPhone 17's square front camera brings Center Stage tech
Apple just dropped the iPhone 17, and its front camera now rocks a square sensor instead of the usual rectangle.
This fresh design teams up with Center Stage tech to keep you perfectly in frame during video calls—even if you move around.
The extra space from the square shape gives the camera more room to keep you centered during video calls and live streams.
AI helps you take better selfies
Selfies are getting an upgrade too.
Thanks to AI, the iPhone 17 automatically adjusts your shot—no need to twist your phone for portrait or landscape pics.
You get more creative control over how your selfies look, all with less hassle.