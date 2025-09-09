Next Article
Apple Watch Ultra 3 with satellite connectivity launched
Apple just revealed the Apple Watch Ultra 3 at its "Awe Dropping" event. The big highlight? Satellite connectivity, so you can send emergency SOS messages even when you're totally off-grid.
With up to 42 hours of battery and a tough, larger OLED display, it's clearly made for those who love pushing limits outdoors.
Two years of free SOS service
Available soon in black or silver for $800, the Ultra 3 is water-resistant up to 40m—divers and hikers, take note.
You get two years of free SOS service (first seen on iPhone 14), which really sets it apart from rivals like Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra and Garmin's Fenix 8 Pro.
If you're into adventures or just want extra peace of mind, this one's built with you in mind.