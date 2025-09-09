Apple Watch Ultra 3 with satellite connectivity launched

Two years of free SOS service

Available soon in black or silver for $800, the Ultra 3 is water-resistant up to 40m—divers and hikers, take note.

You get two years of free SOS service (first seen on iPhone 14), which really sets it apart from rivals like Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra and Garmin's Fenix 8 Pro.

If you're into adventures or just want extra peace of mind, this one's built with you in mind.