Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, SE 3 go official

Apple has announced its latest line of smartwatches at its 'Awe Dropping' launch event today. The new models include the Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Apple Watch SE 3. Each model comes with unique features and improvements over their predecessors. Let's take a closer look at what these new devices have to offer.

Health features The Series 11 can detect hypertension The Apple Watch Series 11 comes with a feature that can alert users about possible hypertension. The smartwatch uses data from the optical heart sensor to detect chronic high blood pressure by analyzing how blood vessels respond to heartbeats. It works in the background, reviewing data over 30-day periods and notifying users if it identifies patterns of hypertension.

Tech advancements It debuts with a Sleep Score feature Apple Watch Series 11 also has a new Sleep Score feature to help users understand their sleep quality better. It takes into account several factors such as sleep duration, bedtime, consistency, wake-up frequency, and time spent in each sleep stage. The smartwatch debuts with 5G connectivity for improved coverage. It gets up to 24 hours of battery life, comes in Jet Black, Silver, Rose Gold and Space Gray shades, and starts at ₹46,900.

Satellite feature The Ultra 3 comes with satellite connectivity The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is the first model to come with satellite connectivity, enabling emergency communications in remote areas. It also has the largest display on an Apple Watch yet, with a wide-angle OLED screen. The smartwatch comes in two colors - Black and Natural Titanium - and starts at ₹89,900. The device offers up to 42 hours of battery life.