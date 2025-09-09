Next Article
Apple Watch Series 11 launched with monthly hypertension tracking
Apple just dropped the Watch Series 11, and it's a real step up.
For the first time, you get speedy 5G connectivity—so streaming, calls, and updates are faster than ever.
The big health upgrade? It can now track hypertension and chronic high blood pressure over a whole month, giving you deeper insights into your well-being.
watchOS 26 brings new ways to interact with your watch
Running on watchOS 26, Series 11 brings handy features like dismissing calls or alarms with a flick of your wrist.
The refreshed Smart Stack makes key info easier to reach, while Workout Buddy offers personalized fitness tips and motivation.
Plus, the sleek Liquid Glass design keeps everything looking fresh across all your Apple devices.