Apple AirPods Pro 3 with heart rate sensor launched

Price, availability, features

Priced at $249, AirPods Pro 3 land in stores September 19 (with pre-orders already open in the US).

They pack adaptive noise cancelation, real-time language translation powered by Apple Intelligence, and foam ear tips in five sizes.

You'll get up to eight hours of listening per charge (or 10 with Transparency mode and Hearing Aid), plus a smaller charging case that's easier to carry but still lanyard-friendly.

IP57 dust/water resistance means they're ready for your daily grind.