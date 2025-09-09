Next Article
Apple Watch SE 3 with always-on display goes official
Apple just unveiled the Apple Watch SE 3 at its September 2025 event.
For the first time, the SE lineup gets an always-on display—so you can check your stats or notifications without lifting your wrist.
It runs on the new S10 chip and promises better battery life than the previous model.
A budget-friendly smartwatch with premium features
The SE 3 keeps that familiar Series 6 look but finally brings a key premium feature to Apple's budget-friendly watch.
By mixing flagship essentials with a lower price tag, it's aimed at anyone who wants modern smartwatch perks without spending big.