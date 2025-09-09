Apple launches AirPods Pro 3 with heart-rate monitoring, live translation
What's the story
Apple has introduced the AirPods Pro 3 at its "Awe-dropping" event. The new model comes with a host of upgrades, including a heart-rate sensing capability, audio quality improvements, and a redesigned charging case. The device is powered by Apple's new H3 chip that enhances audio quality and boosts voice-calling performance. It also doubles the active noise cancellation compared to its predecessor, the AirPods Pro 2.
Features
The AirPods Pro 3's heart-rate sensing capability is a first for the AirPods line. It works like the Powerbeats Pro 2, using LED sensors to provide precise measurements. The data syncs with Apple's Fitness app. Another major feature is a live translation capability, enabled by Apple's iOS 26 software update. This allows users to converse in different languages while their iPhone translates and plays one language through the phone and other through the AirPods.
Design upgrades
The AirPods Pro 3 comes with a sleeker design and smaller, more comfortable earbuds. Apple now offers ear tips in five different sizes, making it "the best-fitting AirPods." The company has also redesigned the charging case into a slimmer profile for better portability. The new AirPods Pro will be available for purchase at a starting price of ₹25,900. It will be up for grabs starting September 19, with pre-orders for the device opening today.