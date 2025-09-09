Apple launches AirPods Pro 3 with heart-rate monitoring, live translation

The AirPods Pro 3's heart-rate sensing capability is a first for the AirPods line. It works like the Powerbeats Pro 2, using LED sensors to provide precise measurements. The data syncs with Apple's Fitness app. Another major feature is a live translation capability, enabled by Apple's iOS 26 software update. This allows users to converse in different languages while their iPhone translates and plays one language through the phone and other through the AirPods.

Design upgrades

Best-fitting AirPods yet

The AirPods Pro 3 comes with a sleeker design and smaller, more comfortable earbuds. Apple now offers ear tips in five different sizes, making it "the best-fitting AirPods." The company has also redesigned the charging case into a slimmer profile for better portability. The new AirPods Pro will be available for purchase at a starting price of ₹25,900. It will be up for grabs starting September 19, with pre-orders for the device opening today.