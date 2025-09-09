Want to track NASA's Artemis 2 mission? Here's how
NASA is calling on space fans around the world to help track Artemis 2—the first crewed mission beyond low Earth orbit since 1972—set to launch by April 2026.
The Orion spacecraft will loop around the Moon and return with astronauts aboard, and volunteers can play a real role in this historic journey.
How to track Orion
If you're interested, you can apply to be a volunteer tracker until October 27, 2025.
All it takes is using ground antennas to follow Orion's radio signals as it travels through space.
Your data will help NASA test new ways of tracking missions beyond their usual networks—a big step for future Moon and Mars adventures.
Meet the Artemis 2 crew
The team includes Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover (the first Black astronaut piloting a lunar mission), Christina Koch (the first woman), and Jeremy Hansen (the first non-American).
They'll be testing systems and preparing for an even bigger Moon landing planned for no earlier than 2027.