Facebook users can claim their share of $725 million settlement
If you had a Facebook account in the US anytime between May 2007 and December 2022, you might be getting a piece of a massive $725 million settlement.
This is all because of the Cambridge Analytica scandal that shook up how people think about online privacy.
Payments started rolling out this September, after years of legal back-and-forth finally wrapped up earlier in 2025.
Biggest data privacy class-action payout in the US
The payout isn't huge—most folks will see something between $30 and $40, depending on how long they've been on Facebook. The longer your account was active during those years, the more you'll get.
If you haven't seen your payment yet, check your email or whatever payment method you picked; money will keep going out every week until late November 2025.
This is the biggest data privacy class-action payout ever in the US—so even if it's not life-changing cash, it's a pretty big moment for users' rights online.