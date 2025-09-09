Facebook users can claim their share of $725 million settlement

Biggest data privacy class-action payout in the US

The payout isn't huge—most folks will see something between $30 and $40, depending on how long they've been on Facebook. The longer your account was active during those years, the more you'll get.

If you haven't seen your payment yet, check your email or whatever payment method you picked; money will keep going out every week until late November 2025.

This is the biggest data privacy class-action payout ever in the US—so even if it's not life-changing cash, it's a pretty big moment for users' rights online.