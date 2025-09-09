AI 'Hollywood' Bible stories stir debate: Is it blasphemous?
Pray.com, a Christian media app, is drawing attention with its new AI-generated videos that bring dramatic Bible stories—like angels and seven-headed dragons—to life.
One video has already racked up over 750,000 views in just two months.
But while these creative takes are catching attention, some experts worry they might be changing how people understand the Bible.
The other side of the story
Several theologians have expressed concern, saying the flashy visuals risk turning spiritual lessons into mere entertainment.
Brad East feels the cinematic style downplays the Bible's deeper meaning, and Jeffrey Bilbro agrees it could make divine stories feel less serious.
Still, Rev. Dr Paul Hoffman appreciates that more people are getting interested in biblical tales—even if he questions how Revelation is portrayed.
Meanwhile, Pray.com's CTO Ryan Beck says their goal is to educate and inspire, noting most viewers are men under 30 who say the videos have a real spiritual impact on them.