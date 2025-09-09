AI 'Hollywood' Bible stories stir debate: Is it blasphemous?

The other side of the story

Several theologians have expressed concern, saying the flashy visuals risk turning spiritual lessons into mere entertainment.

Brad East feels the cinematic style downplays the Bible's deeper meaning, and Jeffrey Bilbro agrees it could make divine stories feel less serious.

Still, Rev. Dr Paul Hoffman appreciates that more people are getting interested in biblical tales—even if he questions how Revelation is portrayed.

Meanwhile, Pray.com's CTO Ryan Beck says their goal is to educate and inspire, noting most viewers are men under 30 who say the videos have a real spiritual impact on them.