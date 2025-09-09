Study links cannabis use to IVF issues

A new 2025 study from the University of Toronto found that using cannabis around IVF could harm egg quality. Researchers saw an association between cannabis exposure and more chromosomal abnormalities in eggs, which could lower the chances of a healthy embryo.

THC exposure led to more chromosomal mistakes When eggs were exposed to THC (the main active ingredient in cannabis), they matured faster—but also had about 10% more chromosomal mistakes than eggs without THC.

These errors showed up at THC levels tested in the study.

More errors mean fewer healthy embryos More chromosomal defects mean fewer embryos with the right number of chromosomes, which is key for successful implantation and pregnancy.

So while fertilization might still happen, cannabis use makes it less likely you'll get a healthy embryo—raising the odds of delays or failed IVF attempts.