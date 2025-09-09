Google launches AI quests, educational games for kids
Google just dropped AI Quests, a new set of educational games for 11- to 14-year-olds.
Created with Stanford's Accelerator for Learning, these games let you see how AI can help solve real-life challenges like climate change and health issues—all in a way that feels more like play than homework.
Team up with a virtual mentor
You'll team up with a virtual mentor, Dr. Skye, and use AI tools inside imaginative worlds.
The first quest has you helping out with Google's Flood Forecasting Project by training an AI to predict floods.
Coming quests will take on things like spotting eye diseases and exploring how the brain works—showing off just how many ways AI can make a difference.
AI pro tool for college students
AI Quests is part of Google's push to help young people get comfortable with technology that shapes our world.
They're also giving college students in five countries free access to their AI Pro tool, joining other tech companies trying to make learning about AI more accessible and exciting for students everywhere.