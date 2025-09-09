Google Pixel is fastest-growing premium smartphone brand globally
In 2025, Google Pixel has shot up as the fastest-growing premium smartphone brand globally.
The high-end phone market (think $600 and above) grew 8% in the first half of 2025, but Apple still holds the crown with a 62% share.
Samsung follows at 20%, thanks to an uptick in shipments.
Pixel's sales soared by 105%
Huawei and Xiaomi aren't far behind, posting shipment jumps of 24% and 55%.
But Pixel really stood out—its sales soared by 105%, driven by buzz around the Pixel 9 series, expansion into newer markets, and bold marketing moves.
Just in Q2, Pixel shipped about 800K units in the US alone.
Google's focus on AI features and clean software seems to be winning fans.
That trust helped Pixel land among the world's top five premium brands.
In Q2 this year, it grabbed a solid 3% of the US market—up 13% from last year—showing more users are giving it a shot.