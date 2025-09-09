Next Article
Astronauts on ISS capture breathtaking total lunar eclipse
Astronauts aboard the International Space Station just grabbed some epic photos of a total lunar eclipse on September 7-8, 2025.
From 402km up, they watched Earth's shadow turn the moon a coppery red—a sight shared by people across Asia, Europe, and beyond.
How they managed to click pictures of the rare event
NASA's Zena Cardman, Jonny Kim, and JAXA's Kimiya Yui had to get creative since the ISS doesn't have upward-facing windows.
They could only catch the moon at moonrise and moonset, plus shooting through thick glass made things tricky.
Still, they managed to capture clear shots of this rare event—definitely one for their space photo album!