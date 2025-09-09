Next Article
Claude can now create and edit Excel sheets, docs, slides
Anthropic just rolled out a cool update for Claude: you can now create and edit Excel sheets, docs, slides, and PDFs right inside the chat.
Just tell Claude what you need—like turning raw data into a full project or converting a PDF into slides—and it handles the rest, no copy-pasting required.
How to enable the new feature
This feature is live for Max, Team, and Enterprise users (Pro users will get it soon). To try it out, turn on "Upgraded file creation and analysis" in experimental settings.
Since this uses internet access, Anthropic suggests keeping an eye on what you share with Claude to help protect your data.