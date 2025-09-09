Next Article
India gives green light to its own malaria vaccine
Big news—India has licensed companies to manufacture and commercialize its very own malaria vaccine, AdFalciVax.
This is the first time the country has developed a multi-stage malaria shot locally, thanks to a team effort led by ICMR and its research partners, with manufacturing licensed to several Indian pharma companies.
The goal? To finally tackle malaria head-on with something made in India.
Vaccine can protect millions
Malaria still hits hard across most of India, especially in tribal and remote areas.
AdFalciVax targets the main parasite before it can cause trouble and stays stable for over nine months at room temperature—super practical for rural regions.
The vaccine is expected to help protect millions and bring down cases where they're needed most.