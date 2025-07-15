Next Article
Rajkummar Rao confirms role in Sourav Ganguly biopic
Rajkummar Rao has officially been cast as cricket legend Sourav Ganguly in a new biopic, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and produced by Luv Films.
The movie will follow Ganguly's rise to leading Team India, spotlighting how he changed the game.
Filming starts January 2026, with a big-screen release set for December
Ganguly himself approves of Rao for the role and is helping shape the film, so expect real insights into his journey.
Rao is already training to bat left-handed and nail that Bengali accent—talk about dedication!
If you're into sports stories or just love seeing legends brought to life, this one's worth keeping an eye on.