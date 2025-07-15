Rajkummar Rao confirms role in Sourav Ganguly biopic

Filming starts January 2026, with a big-screen release set for December

Ganguly himself approves of Rao for the role and is helping shape the film, so expect real insights into his journey.

Rao is already training to bat left-handed and nail that Bengali accent—talk about dedication!

Filming starts January 2026, with a big-screen release set for December.

If you're into sports stories or just love seeing legends brought to life, this one's worth keeping an eye on.