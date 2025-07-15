Next Article
Maalik's Day 4 box office collection hits low
Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chhillar's political drama Maalik started off okay but has lost momentum fast.
After earning ₹3.75 crore on Friday and holding steady with ₹5.25 crore each on Saturday and Sunday, the film dropped to just ₹1 crore on Monday—its lowest so far.
That brings its total collection to ₹15.59 crore.
'Maalik' vs 'Superman'
Even though Maalik is doing better than Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan (with Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor), it's really feeling the heat from Superman, which pulled in over ₹25 crore in India during its opening weekend.
Directed by Pulkit and featuring Saurabh Shukla, Maalik is finding it hard to keep up with the competition this week.