'Sitaare Zameen Par's earnings plummet on Day 25
"Sitaare Zameen Par" is a Hindi sports drama directed by RS Prasanna, starring Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh.
The film, which explores themes of sportsmanship and perseverance, opened strong but just saw an 86% drop in box office collections on its fourth Monday, earning only ₹41 lakh with less than 10% theater occupancy.
Still, it's had a solid run since releasing on June 20.
The movie has made around ₹160 crore net in India
The movie started with a ₹10.7 crore opening and has made around ₹160 crore net in India so far.
Collections have slowed down—from ₹88.46 crore in week one to just ₹18.63 crore by week three—but the total is still impressive for a sports drama.
Khan's 5th highest-grossing Hindi film
Worldwide, "Sitaare Zameen Par" has pulled in about ₹242.5 crore (including ₹54 crore overseas), all on a budget of ₹90 crore.
It's actually a remake of the Spanish film "Champions" and is considered a spiritual successor to "Taare Zameen Par."
Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, it's now Khan's fifth highest-grossing Hindi film and marks Deshmukh's best performance yet.
Should you watch 'Sitaare Zameen Par?'
If you're into feel-good stories about teamwork and overcoming odds—or are just curious about why this movie got so much attention—this one could be worth your time!