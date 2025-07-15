'Sitaare Zameen Par's earnings plummet on Day 25

"Sitaare Zameen Par" is a Hindi sports drama directed by RS Prasanna, starring Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh. The film, which explores themes of sportsmanship and perseverance, opened strong but just saw an 86% drop in box office collections on its fourth Monday, earning only ₹41 lakh with less than 10% theater occupancy. Still, it's had a solid run since releasing on June 20.

The movie has made around ₹160 crore net in India The movie started with a ₹10.7 crore opening and has made around ₹160 crore net in India so far.

Collections have slowed down—from ₹88.46 crore in week one to just ₹18.63 crore by week three—but the total is still impressive for a sports drama.

Khan's 5th highest-grossing Hindi film Worldwide, "Sitaare Zameen Par" has pulled in about ₹242.5 crore (including ₹54 crore overseas), all on a budget of ₹90 crore.

It's actually a remake of the Spanish film "Champions" and is considered a spiritual successor to "Taare Zameen Par."

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, it's now Khan's fifth highest-grossing Hindi film and marks Deshmukh's best performance yet.