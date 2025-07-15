Next Article
'Ramayana' sets record as most expensive Indian film
Indian cinema is about to get its most expensive film ever—a two-part Ramayana adaptation backed by Prime Focus CEO Namit Malhotra.
With a $500 million (₹4,000+ crore) budget, the movie stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, alongside Yash and Amitabh Bachchan.
Malhotra is personally financing the project and wants to take Indian storytelling global.
'Ramayana' aims to spotlight India's spiritual roots
Malhotra, who's worked on Hollywood hits like Inception, is using his VFX expertise for this ambitious film.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari (of Dangal fame), Part 1 drops Diwali 2026.
The goal? To spotlight India's spiritual roots and give its mythology a fresh global presence through epic visuals and storytelling.