'Ramayana' sets record as most expensive Indian film Entertainment Jul 15, 2025

Indian cinema is about to get its most expensive film ever—a two-part Ramayana adaptation backed by Prime Focus CEO Namit Malhotra.

With a $500 million (₹4,000+ crore) budget, the movie stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, alongside Yash and Amitabh Bachchan.

Malhotra is personally financing the project and wants to take Indian storytelling global.