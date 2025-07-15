Superman soars at box office, future challenges await

The movie pulled in $122 million in the US during its opening weekend (with $22.5 million from Thursday previews alone) and another $95 million internationally, totaling a massive $217 million worldwide. That means it outperformed 2013's "Man of Steel," a big win for both DC Studios and longtime Superman fans.

More on DC's upcoming projects

With "Superman" off to such a strong start, DC isn't slowing down. Spinoffs focused on Mister Terrific and Jimmy Olsen are already in development, plus new movies like "Supergirl" and "Clayface" are set for release.

It looks like DC is ready to explore more characters and stories in their refreshed universe—so there's plenty to look forward to if you're into superheroes or just love seeing new worlds unfold on screen!