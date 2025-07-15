Superman soars at box office, future challenges await
"Superman," directed by James Gunn, just hit theaters and is already making waves as the first film in DC Studios's new cinematic universe.
This reboot brings a brighter, more hopeful Superman to the big screen—something fans have been waiting for.
The cast features fresh faces stepping into iconic roles, setting the tone for DC's next chapter.
The movie pulled in $122 million in the US during its opening weekend (with $22.5 million from Thursday previews alone) and another $95 million internationally, totaling a massive $217 million worldwide.
That means it outperformed 2013's "Man of Steel," a big win for both DC Studios and longtime Superman fans.
More on DC's upcoming projects
With "Superman" off to such a strong start, DC isn't slowing down. Spinoffs focused on Mister Terrific and Jimmy Olsen are already in development, plus new movies like "Supergirl" and "Clayface" are set for release.
It looks like DC is ready to explore more characters and stories in their refreshed universe—so there's plenty to look forward to if you're into superheroes or just love seeing new worlds unfold on screen!