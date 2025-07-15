Next Article
Wednesday Season 2: All you need to know
Netflix just revealed that "Wednesday" Season 2 is coming on August 6, 2025, with the second half landing on September 3, 2025.
This season has eight episodes and follows Wednesday as she hunts down the Kansas City Scalper and taps deeper into her psychic powers.
Season 2 shifts from romance to more horror and family
Season 2 shifts gears from romance to more horror and family drama. Jenna Ortega is back as Wednesday (with even more of her own creative touch).
Lady Gaga and Steve Buscemi join the cast, while Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman return. Percy Hynes White exits this season.
Filming wrapped in Ireland, and the creators are hoping for more seasons if fans are on board.