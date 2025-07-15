Wednesday Season 2: All you need to know

Season 2 shifts from romance to more horror and family

Season 2 shifts gears from romance to more horror and family drama. Jenna Ortega is back as Wednesday (with even more of her own creative touch).

Lady Gaga and Steve Buscemi join the cast, while Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman return. Percy Hynes White exits this season.

Filming wrapped in Ireland, and the creators are hoping for more seasons if fans are on board.