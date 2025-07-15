Eva Longoria directs 'Anita de Monte Laughs Last' adaptation

More about the project

Longoria is producing through her Hyphenate Media Group alongside Cris Abrego and Jada Miranda. This project continues her collaboration with Searchlight Pictures after Flamin' Hot.

The book itself was a Reese's Book Club pick and made several "best of 2024" lists—plus, Gonzalez herself is writing the screenplay.

This film aims to spotlight underrepresented voices in art and film, making it one to watch for anyone interested in fresh stories and diverse perspectives.