Eva Longoria directs 'Anita de Monte Laughs Last' adaptation
Eva Longoria is set to direct the film adaptation of Xochitl Gonzalez's critically acclaimed novel, Anita de Monte Laughs Last.
The story centers on a first-gen Ivy League student who stumbles upon the legacy of a talented female artist who died under mysterious circumstances, diving deep into themes like power, love, and what it means to leave your mark.
More about the project
Longoria is producing through her Hyphenate Media Group alongside Cris Abrego and Jada Miranda. This project continues her collaboration with Searchlight Pictures after Flamin' Hot.
The book itself was a Reese's Book Club pick and made several "best of 2024" lists—plus, Gonzalez herself is writing the screenplay.
This film aims to spotlight underrepresented voices in art and film, making it one to watch for anyone interested in fresh stories and diverse perspectives.