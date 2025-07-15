Next Article
First look at Nikkhil Advani's 'The Revolutionaries' revealed
Amazon Prime Video just dropped the first look at The Revolutionaries, a new period drama directed by Nikkhil Advani and based on Sanjeev Sanyal's novel.
The series dives into the stories of young freedom fighters who believed in taking bold action against British rule.
It's set to premiere in 2026.
Show will stream in over 240 countries and territories
Filming is happening across cities like Mumbai and Varanasi, with a cast featuring Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf (spotted in a wrestling ring), Pratibha Ranta, Gurfateh Pirzada, and Jason Shah.
Director Nikkhil Advani shared he's "extremely grateful" to bring this story to life with Prime Video's support.
The show will stream worldwide in over 240 countries.