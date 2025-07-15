First look at Nikkhil Advani's 'The Revolutionaries' revealed Entertainment Jul 15, 2025

Amazon Prime Video just dropped the first look at The Revolutionaries, a new period drama directed by Nikkhil Advani and based on Sanjeev Sanyal's novel.

The series dives into the stories of young freedom fighters who believed in taking bold action against British rule.

It's set to premiere in 2026.