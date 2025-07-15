'Vishal 35': Actor Vishal teams up with Dushara Vijayan

'Vishal 35' will be Super Good Films's 99th project

The film is being produced by Super Good Films as their 99th project, with Richard M Nathan on cinematography and NB Srikanth editing.

Music comes from G.V. Prakash Kumar, reuniting with Vishal after Mark Antony.

Shooting kicks off soon in Chennai for a 45-day schedule.

This will likely be Vishal's first release after his wedding—a milestone both on and off screen!