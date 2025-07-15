Next Article
'Vishal 35': Actor Vishal teams up with Dushara Vijayan
Vishal just announced his next movie—tentatively called Vishal 35—and it's his first time working with director Ravi Arasu.
The news dropped at a mahurat pooja recently, with industry bigwigs like Karthi and Vetrimaaran showing their support.
Dushara Vijayan will play the female lead opposite Vishal in this drama.
'Vishal 35' will be Super Good Films's 99th project
The film is being produced by Super Good Films as their 99th project, with Richard M Nathan on cinematography and NB Srikanth editing.
Music comes from G.V. Prakash Kumar, reuniting with Vishal after Mark Antony.
Shooting kicks off soon in Chennai for a 45-day schedule.
This will likely be Vishal's first release after his wedding—a milestone both on and off screen!