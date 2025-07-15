Veteran actor-producer Dheeraj Kumar hospitalized in critical condition Entertainment Jul 15, 2025

Dheeraj Kumar, a well-known figure in Indian films and TV, is in the ICU at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai after being diagnosed with acute pneumonia.

The 79-year-old is currently on ventilator support.

His family has asked for privacy and shared that he's getting the best possible care.