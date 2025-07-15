Next Article
Veteran actor-producer Dheeraj Kumar hospitalized in critical condition
Dheeraj Kumar, a well-known figure in Indian films and TV, is in the ICU at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai after being diagnosed with acute pneumonia.
The 79-year-old is currently on ventilator support.
His family has asked for privacy and shared that he's getting the best possible care.
Kumar produced hit TV shows
Starting out in 1965, Kumar starred alongside icons like Rajesh Khanna and later produced hit TV shows through his company Creative Eye.
Just days before falling ill, he attended the ISKCON temple opening in Navi Mumbai, where he spoke about spirituality and praised PM Modi.
Fans and colleagues are hoping for his quick recovery.