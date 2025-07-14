Judge approves protective order for Blake Lively

Lively's legal team to lock in location by July 15

Lively's legal team needs to lock in the location and share it with Baldoni's side by July 15, along with a list of who'll be there.

The case centers on Lively's allegations against Baldoni—claims he denies—with both set to testify at trial next March.

Lively has called out attempts to turn this legal fight into a "spectacle," saying she wants her story taken seriously because it's affected both her career and personal life.