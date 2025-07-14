Next Article
'Oru Yemanin Kadhal Kadhai' now available on Aha Tamil
Dulquer Salmaan stars as Lallu, a laid-back guy whose family wants him to settle down—but things get interesting when he finds a missing person's photo and sets out with his friends to track her down.
The film, directed by B.C. Noufal, mixes comedy and drama for a light-hearted watch.
Where to watch the movie?
Oru Yemanin Kadhal Kadhai is now streaming on Aha Tamil. You'll need a subscription to catch it online.
The movie has an IMDb rating of 5.1/10.
Some viewers enjoyed its humor and family vibe, but reviews are mixed about the story overall.