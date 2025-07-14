'Oru Yemanin Kadhal Kadhai' now available on Aha Tamil Entertainment Jul 14, 2025

Dulquer Salmaan stars as Lallu, a laid-back guy whose family wants him to settle down—but things get interesting when he finds a missing person's photo and sets out with his friends to track her down.

The film, directed by B.C. Noufal, mixes comedy and drama for a light-hearted watch.