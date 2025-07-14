Veteran actress Saroja Devi's eyes donated posthumously

More than 200 movies across 4 languages

Saroja Devi was a true icon—her film career spanned over 70 years and more than 200 movies across Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

She debuted at just 17 with Mahakavi Kalidasa and quickly became Kannada cinema's first female superstar.

Known for roles alongside stars like MGR and Sivaji Ganesan in classics such as Kittur Chennamma and Enga Veetu Pillai, she received honors like the Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri for her lasting impact on Indian cinema.