HBO's Harry Potter TV series commences production
HBO has started filming its new Harry Potter series at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, UK—the same spot where the original movies were made.
The show will cover all seven of J.K. Rowling's books across seven seasons, with a premiere set for 2027 on HBO and HBO Max.
Meet the cast
Dominic McLaughlin steps into Harry's shoes, joined by Arabella Stanton as Hermione and Alastair Stout as Ron.
There are fresh faces too, like Rory Wilmot (Neville), Amos Kitson (Dudley), Louise Brealey (Madam Hooch), and Anton Lesser (Ollivander).
Big names John Lithgow and Janet McTeer play Dumbledore and McGonagall, while Nick Frost is Hagrid and Paapa Essiedu takes on Snape.
Francesca Gardiner leads as showrunner, with JK Rowling involved as executive producer.
More immersive experience this time
This reboot promises a deeper dive into the wizarding world with new actors but familiar magic.
For longtime fans or anyone just discovering Hogwarts, it's a chance to experience the full story in a fresh way—straight from page to screen.