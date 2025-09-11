Christian Eriksen joins Bundesliga side Wolfsburg on free transfer

Former Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has officially joined German club Wolfsburg on a free transfer. The 33-year-old playmaker has signed a contract until 2027 and will wear the number 24 shirt. "VfL Wolfsburg is my first club in the Bundesliga - I'm really looking forward to this new adventure," said Eriksen after signing with the club. Here are further details.

New beginnings Eriksen excited to join Wolfsburg Eriksen expressed his excitement for the new chapter in his career, saying he was convinced they could achieve something special together at Wolfsburg. He was particularly drawn by the club's clear vision for both the team and himself. "The fact that there are several familiar faces in the squad from the Danish national team makes VfL a particularly attractive proposition for me," Eriksen added.

Strategic acquisition Wolfsburg's sporting director delighted with Eriksen's signing Wolfsburg's sporting director Sebastian Schindzielorz expressed his delight at the signing of Eriksen. He said they were "really pleased that this opportunity has arisen for us at short notice." Schindzielorz emphasized that Eriksen's experience, quality on the pitch, and personality would be a valuable boost to their young players. "Christian will complement our experienced captain Max Arnold perfectly," he added.

Career highlights Eriksen made 107 appearances for Manchester United Eriksen joined Manchester United in the summer of 2022 and made 107 appearances over three seasons, scoring eight goals. He also provided 18 assists. His last goal for the club came in his final appearance against Aston Villa at Old Trafford. During his time with the Red Devils, Eriksen won both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup. He also finished as a runner-up in the UEFA Europa League last season.