What is Team India's largest T20I win by balls remaining?

As mentioned, this is now India's largest win in T20Is by balls remaining. As per Cricbuzz, tt surpassed their previous record against Scotland during the 2021 T20 World Cup in UAE when they won with 81 balls to spare. India's biggest T20I wins (balls remaining): 93 balls vs UAE, Dubai 2025 81 balls vs Scotland, Dubai 2021 64 balls vs Bangladesh, Hangzhou 2023 59 balls vs UAE, Mirpur 2016

Match highlights

India's bowlers restrict UAE to their lowest T20I score

The match saw a spectacular display of bowling from India, led by Kuldeep and Shivam Dube. UAE posted their lowest team total in T20Is (57/10). Meanwhile, this is also the lowest ever score by any team against India in T20Is. Kuldeep took four wickets while Dube chipped in with three. In response, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Suryakumar Yadav made short work of the target during the powerplay itself.