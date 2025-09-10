Litton Das addresses run-rate scenario ahead of Hong Kong clash
What's the story
Bangladesh captain Litton Das has indicated that while run-rate is a consideration, their primary focus is on winning as they prepare to face Hong Kong in their Asia Cup opener. The match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. The question of run-rate emerged after Afghanistan beat Hong Kong by 94 runs, a factor that could come into play if three teams end up with the same points in the group stage. Here's more.
Focus shift
Focus on winning, not run-rate - Litton Das
Litton stressed on the need to focus on winning rather than worrying about run-rate. "If they play good cricket, it will be tough for us to win by a big margin. We will try to give our hundred percent and aim to win the match," he said in a pre-match press conference on Wednesday. The skipper further added that their main target is winning the match and not getting too caught up in future scenarios.
Past encounter
Bangladesh wary of upset-minded Hong Kong
Despite being favorites on paper, Bangladesh aren't taking Hong Kong lightly. The memory of their shocking two-wicket defeat to the same team in 2014 T20 World Cup still haunts them. Litton said, "First of all, whenever you ask the question to any captain, they will say cricket is uncertain. You have to play your A-game every match." He also downplayed concerns over heat affecting their performance.
Coach's optimism
Hong Kong coach Kaushal Silva eyes Bangladesh upset
Hong Kong head coach Kaushal Silva hasn't given up hope of an upset against Bangladesh in their second Group B game. He admitted that his team didn't play to their potential against Afghanistan on Tuesday, but stressed the need to move on and reset before facing Bangladesh. "It was a great experience for our boys, especially playing under lights against a Test playing nation," Silva said after the defeat.