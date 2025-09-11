South Africa pip England in rain-hit 1st T20I: Details here

South Africa defeated England by 14 runs (DLS method) in a rain-affected opening T20I at Cardiff on Thursday. The match was reduced to nine overs per side due to the weather conditions. Batting first, South Africa were 97/5 from 7.5 overs before another rain interruption. England's target was revised to 69 runs in five overs. They managed 54/5 in 5 overs.

Match highlights England fall short in rain-affected game England started their chase aggressively but lost wickets at regular intervals. They were reduced to 43 for five, needing 26 runs from the last five balls. Sam Curran gave them a glimmer of hope with a six but they eventually fell short, finishing at 54 for five. Corbin Bosch and Marco Jansen took two wickets each for South Africa while Jos Buttler top-scored for England with a quickfire 25 off just 11 balls.

Match details Markram, Brevis and Ferreira shine with the bat for SA South Africa's innings was led by captain Aiden Markram who scored a quick 28 off 14 balls. Dewald Brevis, SA20's most expensive player in Tuesday's auction, entertained with a 23-run knock off just 10 balls before falling to Curran. Donovan Ferreira remained unbeaten on an impressive 25 off 11 balls. He smoked three sixes. For England, Luke Wood picked 2/22 from 2 overs.

Game analysis Summary of England's chase England's batting lineup struggled against South Africa's bowling attack. Phil Salt was dismissed on the first ball of the chase while Jacob Bethell and captain Harry Brook also fell cheaply. Buttler tried to keep England in the game with his explosive innings but it wasn't enough to save them from defeat. South Africa's strategy paid off as they restricted England effectively despite rain interruptions.