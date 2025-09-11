South Africa's Dewald Brevis completes 2,500 T20 runs: Key stats

South African rising star Dewald Brevis has gone past 2,500 runs in the 20-over format. The dasher accomplished the milestone with his ninth run in the opening T20I against England at Cardiff's Sophia Gardens. The match which got delayed by rain, saw the contest get reduced to 9 overs per side. Brevis walked in when SA were 37/3. Here are his numbers.

Do you know? Brevis scores a 10-ball 23; England's target get adjusted Brevis ended up scoring a 10-ball 23. He smashed three sixes. He was dismissed in the 7th over by Sam Curran. SA were 73/4 when Brevis was dismissed. They were 97/5 when rain intervened again and DLS came into play. England's target was adjusted to 69 from 5 overs.

Stats Two tons in T20 cricket Playing his 104th T20, Brevis has gone past 2,500 runs (2,514) at 29.23, as per ESPNcricinfo. He has a strike rate of 155.28 in the format. Brevis's tally includes 11 half-centuries and a couple of tons. He has smashed 186 sixes. 341 of his runs have come in 11 T20Is for SA at 37.88. His strike rate reads 193.75.

DYK Joint-third-highest score in T20 cricket Notably, Brevis owns the joint-third-highest score in T20 cricket, having smashed a 57-ball 162 against Knights in the CSA T20 Challenge 2022. Playing for Titans, the youngster slammed 13 sixes during his knock, the most by any batter in a T20 inning in South Africa. Brevis breached the 150-run mark in his 52nd delivery, the second-fastest by any cricketer in T20s.

DYK Second-fastest ton for SA in T20Is Brevis made headlines last month by scoring the second-fastest T20I century (off just 41 balls) by a South African batter, against Australia. He was a replacement player for Chennai Super Kings during the 2025 Indian Premier League, where he impressed everyone with his pinch-hitting. He hammered 225 runs from just six games at a strike rate of 180.00.