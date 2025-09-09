Dewald Brevis becomes most expensive player in SA20: Key details

South African batter Dewald Brevis has become the most expensive player in SA20 history. He scripted history after being acquired by Pretoria Capitals for Rand 16.5 million (approximately ₹8.31 crore). Brevis, who was previously with MI Cape Town, sparked a bidding war between Johannesburg Super Kings, Paarl Royals, and his former team. Pretoria Capitals won the race after placing a bid that crossed Rand 10 million.

Career highlights Brevis's stellar IPL and international records Brevis was a replacement player for Chennai Super Kings during the 2025 Indian Premier League, where he impressed everyone with his pinch-hitting. He hammered 225 runs from just six games at a strike rate of 180.00. He also made headlines last month by scoring the second-fastest T20I century (off just 40 balls) by a South African batter, against Australia.

Record signing Pretoria Capitals go all out for Brevis Pretoria Capitals, coached by Sourav Ganguly, had the biggest purse going into the SA20 auction and didn't hesitate to spend it on Brevis. They signed him for a staggering ₹8.31 crore. This is ₹6.1 crore more than what CSK paid him in IPL (₹2.2 crore). Brevis featured for MI Cape Town in the first three seasons but wasn't retained. He helped the side win their maiden title with 291 runs at a strike rate of 184.18.