James Gunn expresses gratitude for Superman's box office success
"Superman" is off to a flying start, pulling in about $217 million worldwide.
Director James Gunn shared his excitement on Threads, thanking fans for the huge response and saying the movie is really about Superman's humanity and why he connects with so many people.
Warner Bros. Discovery's CEO David Zaslav called it a strong kickoff for DC Studios's new era.
'Superman: Legacy'—a supportive vibe on set helped shape the movie's success
The cast had a blast making the film—Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane) described filming as "magical" and loved working alongside David Corenswet (Superman).
Their supportive vibe on set helped shape the movie's success.
With more DC projects like "Supergirl," "Clayface," and an HBO Max series "Lanterns" on the way, it looks like DC Studios has big plans ahead under Gunn and Peter Safran.