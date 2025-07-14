James Gunn expresses gratitude for Superman's box office success Entertainment Jul 14, 2025

"Superman" is off to a flying start, pulling in about $217 million worldwide.

Director James Gunn shared his excitement on Threads, thanking fans for the huge response and saying the movie is really about Superman's humanity and why he connects with so many people.

Warner Bros. Discovery's CEO David Zaslav called it a strong kickoff for DC Studios's new era.