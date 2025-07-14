Next Article
Shark Tank Season 17 unveils exciting guest lineup
Shark Tank is back this fall on ABC, but with some big changes.
The show moves to Wednesdays at 10/9c and brings in a fresh crew of guest sharks—think Chip and Joanna Gaines, Alexis Ohanian (Reddit co-founder), Michael Strahan, and more—joining the regulars you know.
Mark Cuban's replacement not yet announced
After about 15 years on Shark Tank, Mark Cuban is stepping away to spend more time with his family. His exit marks the end of an era for fans.
With new faces and a prime-time slot after Abbott Elementary and The Golden Bachelor, the show's hoping to keep things exciting—and maybe win over some new viewers along the way.