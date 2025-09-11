'South Park' episode parodying Charlie Kirk pulled after his assassination
What's the story
Comedy Central has pulled an episode of South Park from its nightly lineup that parodied conservative influencer Charlie Kirk (31), who was recently assassinated. The episode, titled Got a Nut, is the second one of Season 27 and features Eric Cartman imitating Kirk. The storyline follows school counselor Mr. Mackey taking a job with the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement after being fired due to federal budget cuts. The episode remains available to stream online on Paramount+.
Episode details
Kirk previously called the parody a 'badge of honor'
In the episode, Kirk was depicted as a "master debater" online. The character was shown as a viral influencer who frequently criticized "woke" culture, opposed critical race theory, and denied climate change. Before the episode's release, Kirk told Fox News that he viewed the parody as a "badge of honor." He also changed his profile picture on X to an image of Cartman in a black T-shirt parodying him.
Streaming availability
Despite being pulled from its nightly lineup, the South Park episode is still accessible on Paramount+ with a subscription. The decision to remove the episode comes after Kirk's assassination in Utah on Wednesday. He was shot in the neck during a Q&A session in front of hundreds of people. The FBI is treating this case as a "political assassination."