'South Park' episode parodying Charlie Kirk pulled after his assassination

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:34 pm Sep 11, 202501:34 pm

What's the story

Comedy Central has pulled an episode of South Park from its nightly lineup that parodied conservative influencer Charlie Kirk (31), who was recently assassinated. The episode, titled Got a Nut, is the second one of Season 27 and features Eric Cartman imitating Kirk. The storyline follows school counselor Mr. Mackey taking a job with the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement after being fired due to federal budget cuts. The episode remains available to stream online on Paramount+.