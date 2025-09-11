Next Article
Kajal Aggarwal spotted after death hoax; actor looks unbothered
Kajal Aggarwal was seen out and about in Mumbai, looking relaxed and upbeat just days after a bizarre death hoax claimed she'd died in a road accident.
The actor quickly shut down the rumors herself, and fans caught her on video sporting a casual black top and jeans, clearly unbothered.
Kajal's response to death hoax, upcoming projects
On September 8, Kajal addressed the false reports on Instagram Stories, calling them "baseless" and "amusing" and urging everyone not to spread misinformation.
She encouraged followers to focus on truth and kindness instead.
On the work front, she's set for big releases like Indian 3 and is reportedly playing Mandodari in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.