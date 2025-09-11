Kajal Aggarwal spotted after death hoax; actor looks unbothered

Kajal's response to death hoax, upcoming projects

On September 8, Kajal addressed the false reports on Instagram Stories, calling them "baseless" and "amusing" and urging everyone not to spread misinformation.

She encouraged followers to focus on truth and kindness instead.

On the work front, she's set for big releases like Indian 3 and is reportedly playing Mandodari in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.