'Kantara' prequel sold to Amazon for ₹125cr; everything to know
What's the story
The highly anticipated prequel to Kantara, titled Kantara: Chapter 1, has reportedly been acquired by Amazon Prime Video for a huge amount of ₹125 crore. The film is helmed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Chaluve Gowda and Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films. The movie will offer a never-before-seen glimpse into the mythological origins of the Bhuta Kola tradition from coastal Karnataka.
Deal details
All language streaming rights were included in the deal
A source told Pinkvilla, "It's among the highest of all time for a film of Kannada origin, certainly the second best after KGF 2." "The platform has bagged all-language streaming rights." They also revealed that the team is leaving no stone unturned in the post-production, with 20 VFX studios from around the world contributing to the project. "The idea is to create the noise with a single asset, and continue the momentum toward the theatrical release on Gandhi Jayanti."
Release date
Trailer expected to drop around September 20
Kantara: Chapter 1 is slated for a grand theatrical release on October 2. The theatrical trailer is expected to launch around September 20. "The work is going on in full swing for the theatrical trailer of Kantara: Chapter 1," said the source. Meanwhile, the film will be released in North India by Anil Thadani under his banner AA Films.