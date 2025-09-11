Next Article
Aamir Khan-Lokesh Kanagaraj's superhero film shelved: Report
The much-hyped superhero movie from director Lokesh Kanagaraj and Aamir Khan has reportedly been shelved.
It was originally set to begin after Kaithi 2, but plans changed following the lukewarm response to Khan's cameo in Kanagaraj's recent film Coolie.
Reasons behind shelving, other updates
Khan's brief role as Dahaa in Coolie didn't land well with audiences, making the superhero project feel risky.
Plus, Kanagaraj is tied up for years with big films starring Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.
For fans hoping for a fresh collaboration between the two, this news is definitely a letdown—but both stars have other projects lined up.