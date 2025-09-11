'Drishyam 3' script took 5 drafts and daughters' input: Director

Director Jeethu Joseph has confirmed that the script for Drishyam 3 is ready, and shooting will commence next month. In a recent interview with Baradwaj Rangan, he admitted that it took him five drafts to finalize the screenplay, as his daughters weren't satisfied with the initial versions. Mohanlal will reprise his role as Georgekutty in this much-anticipated installment of the franchise.

Expectations What to expect from 'Drishyam 3' Joseph warned fans not to expect the same level of intricate mind games as seen in Drishyam 2. He said, "If people are expecting a heavy, intelligent game like part two, they might be disappointed." Instead, he promised an organic growth of the story from where it left off in the last film. The director explained that he approached Georgekutty's character development by seeing Mohanlal not as an actor, but purely as Georgekutty.

Writing journey Joseph's Europe trip helped him complete the script Joseph shared that he wrote the screenplay during a trip to Europe in April. He recalled, "I had a Europe trip in April, so while traveling I wrote the screenplay..." "After that I came here, and I had this shoot of Valadvista Kalan." Despite his hectic schedule, he managed to complete the script and share it with his daughters for feedback.