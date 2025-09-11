'Drishyam 3' script took 5 drafts and daughters' input: Director
What's the story
Director Jeethu Joseph has confirmed that the script for Drishyam 3 is ready, and shooting will commence next month. In a recent interview with Baradwaj Rangan, he admitted that it took him five drafts to finalize the screenplay, as his daughters weren't satisfied with the initial versions. Mohanlal will reprise his role as Georgekutty in this much-anticipated installment of the franchise.
Expectations
What to expect from 'Drishyam 3'
Joseph warned fans not to expect the same level of intricate mind games as seen in Drishyam 2. He said, "If people are expecting a heavy, intelligent game like part two, they might be disappointed." Instead, he promised an organic growth of the story from where it left off in the last film. The director explained that he approached Georgekutty's character development by seeing Mohanlal not as an actor, but purely as Georgekutty.
Writing journey
Joseph's Europe trip helped him complete the script
Joseph shared that he wrote the screenplay during a trip to Europe in April. He recalled, "I had a Europe trip in April, so while traveling I wrote the screenplay..." "After that I came here, and I had this shoot of Valadvista Kalan." Despite his hectic schedule, he managed to complete the script and share it with his daughters for feedback.
New ventures
Joseph wants to explore genres beyond thrillers
At the Manorama News Conclave 2025, Joseph expressed his desire to explore genres beyond thrillers. He said, "Even if it fails, I wish to try something new apart from thrillers." His next project is Mirage starring Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali. His last release was Basil Joseph's comedy suspense film Nunakkuzhi which received positive reviews and performed decently at the box office.