The secret design choices behind the 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' apartments

The iconic apartments in the television show F.R.I.E.N.D.S have become almost as famous as the characters themselves. The unique styling of Monica's and Joey's apartments reflects their personalities and adds depth to the show's setting. From color choices to furniture placement, every detail was carefully considered by the set designers. Here, we delve into some of these hidden details that made these spaces memorable and relatable.

#1 Color palette choices Monica's apartment is famous for its colors, which were deliberately selected to match her vivacious persona. The purple walls became a signature touch, making the place warm and inviting. Joey's apartment, on the other hand, has more muted tones, which highlight his carefree life. The color choices weren't arbitrary, but purposeful decisions taken by the designers to further character development through visual storytelling.

#2 Furniture selection The furniture used in both apartments was handpicked to complement each character's lifestyle and personality. Monica's eclectic vintage pieces hint at her love for cooking and hosting friends, while Joey's bare essentials define his bachelor lifestyle. From mismatched chairs around Monica's dining table to the charm and authenticity of a home that's been collected over time, instead of bought all at once, everything was perfect.

#3 Use of props Props were another major factor in making the F.R.I.E.N.D.S's apartments look authentic. Monica's kitchen utensils or Joey's entertainment center weren't just there for decoration; they acted as extensions of their characters' lives. These props made way for lived-in spaces that looked real to the audience, helping them connect with the show even more.

#4 Layout design The layout of each apartment in Friends was also cleverly designed, serving the show's narrative and functionality. Monica's spacious, open-plan kitchen made way for group interactions, making scenes flow naturally without any spatial limitations. Meanwhile, Joey's more compact living area either emphasized his financial struggles or set the stage for humorous exchanges with Chandler, adding depth and relatability to the storyline.