Conservative activist Charlie Kirk assassinated; what we know about shooter 

Charlie Kirk, a prominent conservative activist and ally of President Donald Trump , was shot dead at Utah Valley University. The incident occurred during his "American Comeback Tour" event on Wednesday. Video footage shows Kirk being shot while debating with a student about mass shootings and transgender issues. Seconds thereafter, Kirk was struck in the neck and fell off his chair. In another video, blood is seen streaming from his neck. His wife and children were present when he was shot.

Investigation underway 'Political assassination,' says Utah Governor The shooting took place in the university courtyard, with reports indicating that the shot came from the Losee Center building, a campus building about 180 meters (200 yards) from the event area. It was unclear if the shot was fired from a rooftop or an open window. The shooter fired once, according to Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason, who called it a "targeted attack." The shot came from a long distance, possibly from a roof, he said.

Shooter 3,000 people were at the event Immediately after the shooting, two people were arrested but were later released, as neither has "current ties to the shooting," the Utah Department of Public Safety said. One person was charged with impeding university police, but the department did not explain why either individual was considered a suspect. According to Jeff Long, chief of the Utah Valley University police department, six officers were working at the event, which drew over 3,000 people. Kirk also had his security detail with him.

Activist profile Kirk's influence and legacy Kirk co-founded Turning Point USA at 18, becoming a key figure in conservative youth movements. He was a vocal critic of mainstream media and engaged in culture-war battles over race, gender, and immigration. His podcast reached over 500,000 listeners monthly, and he had millions of followers on social media platforms. Kirk's death has drawn reactions from political leaders across the globe, including former US presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden who condemned the violence.