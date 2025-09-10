For first time, obese children outnumber underweight kids globally: UNICEF 

A recent study by the United Nations Children's Fund ( UNICEF ) has revealed a shocking statistic: for the first time in history, there are more obese children globally than underweight ones. The research, which analyzed data from over 190 countries, found that around one in 10 kids aged five to 19, approximately 188 million, are now obese. This is a significant increase from just three percent in 2000.

Dietary changes Shift in dietary habits The study attributes this alarming trend to a shift from traditional diets to ultra-processed foods, which are cheaper but high in calories. UNICEF executive director Catherine Russell cautioned against underestimating the challenges posed by obesity, calling it "a growing concern" that can affect children's health and development. The report also warns that if no action is taken, by 2035, the global economic impact of overweight and obesity could exceed $4 trillion annually.

Policy proposals Call for government action To tackle this issue, UNICEF is calling on governments to take action against the ultra-processed food industry. The organization recommends measures such as removing unhealthy foods from school canteens, introducing taxes on unhealthy products, and reformulating items to limit harmful ingredients. It also advocates for protecting policymaking from interference by the ultra-processed food industry.