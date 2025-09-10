Trump losing ground in overseeing economy, poll finds 

United States President Donald Trump 's approval rating stands at 42%, a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll has revealed. The five-day survey, which ended on Tuesday, covered a sample of 1,084 adults across the country. It found that 56% of respondents disapproved of Trump's performance as president, while 53% of Americans disapproved of his handling of the economy. Around 43% of respondents approved of his handling of crime, and 42% said he was doing a good job on immigration.

Methodology shift Change in methodology The poll also saw a minor change in its methodology from previous surveys. Unlike earlier polls, this one did not give respondents the option to say they were "not sure" about their approval or disapproval of Trump's job performance, though respondents retained the option not to answer the question. In an earlier survey conducted between August 22-24, 40% of respondents approved of Trump's job performance, while 54% disapproved.

Performance review Trump's handling of crime, immigration policies The recent poll found that 43% of respondents approved of Trump's handling of crime, while 42% approved of his immigration policies. These figures are similar to those in the previous survey. In recent weeks, Trump has sent federal agents and military personnel to Democratic-led cities like Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., to clamp down on illegal immigration and take over law enforcement.