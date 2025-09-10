Nepal Gen-Z picks ex-chief justice Sushila Karki as interim leader

The members of the Gen-Z movement have chosen former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as their interim leader of Nepal , local media reported. The decision was taken during a nearly four-hour-long virtual meeting. "With her consent, we can now move forward to engage with the Army Chief," a Gen-Z member participating in the virtual meeting said.

Neutral choice Political party youth excluded from leadership talks Civic activist Karki, who is currently not affiliated with any political party, was chosen to maintain neutrality in the negotiations. The group also considered other names for the role but settled on Karki, as she is seen as the most capable person for this responsibility. Earlier, Army Chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel had proposed talks with the Rastriya Swatantra Party and Durga Prasai, which was rejected by the group.

Agenda focus Leadership and agenda acceptable to all members The decision to appoint Karki comes after political unrest in Nepal claimed the lives of over 20 people, including Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar, the wife of former PM Jhalanath Khanal. Per media reports, she died after protesters trapped her in their home and set the house on fire. Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel was also chased through the streets, with video footage showing the minister being attacked and beaten. Nepal's prime minister KP Sharma Oli resigned amid the violent protests.

Protest Several government properties destroyed The protests also resulted in extensive damage to public property, including the Parliament, president's Office, PM's residence, the Supreme Court, political party offices, and the homes of senior leaders. The demonstrations started after the government blocked 26 social media platforms, including Facebook. But even after the sites were restored, the protests continued, spurred by anger over protester deaths at the hands of police and growing frustration over alleged government corruption.